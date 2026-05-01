EXCITEMENT hit the 1st Looe Sea Scout Beaver and Cub Sections when volunteer riders Peter and Alan from Cornwall Blood Bikes rolled into town for a high-energy visit.
They didn’t arrive empty handed in spirit, instead they brought stories of urgent nighttime missions delivering blood, platelets, plasma, bone marrow, and even life-saving breast milk for premature babies across Cornwall.
Children were surprised to learn the charity receives zero government funding, surviving purely on donations, fundraising, and community support to keep its wheels turning.
Peter and Alan explained how Cornwall Blood Bikes operates as part of a nationwide network of volunteer riders, racing against time to support NHS hospitals day and night.
Laughter, questions and curiosity filled the hall as the group grilled the riders on life on the road and the pressure of emergency deliveries.
As the evening wrapped up, thanks poured in for the volunteers whose work quietly keeps Cornwall’s hospitals supplied when every second counts.
The 1st Looe Sea Scout Beaver and Cub Sections praised the visit as ‘unforgettable’, leaving inspired by the real-world impact of emergency motorcycle couriers.
Behind the scenes, Cornwall Blood Bikes continues to rely on donations to keep vital deliveries moving across the county 24/7.
Families were reminded that the charity, founded in 2011 and fully operational since 2012, depends entirely on public generosity to continue its life-saving runs. Supporters can learn more or donate via cornwallbloodbikes.org.
Organisers praised the Beavers and Cubs for their enthusiasm, saying sessions like this help young people understand how unseen volunteers keep communities safe. The evening ended with applause for Peter and Alan, whose dedication left a lasting impression on future generations of potential lifesavers across Cornwall.
To find out more about the work of the Cornwall Blood Bikes, visit the website at www.cornwallbloodbikes.org
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