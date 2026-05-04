LISKEARD Town Mayor Christina Whitty has paid tribute to centenarian Eileen Lyne after attending her 100th birthday celebration at Eventide Care Home.
Joined by her husband and consort Terry, the mayor described the occasion as “truly special,” with family and friends travelling from across the country – including Birmingham – to honour the special milestone.
She praised Eileen’s great-niece, Sara, for organising the event, and commended care home staff for their hospitality, highlighting the “delicious food and beautiful cake” that helped make the day memorable.
Cllr Whitty also reflected on her personal connection with Eileen, having known her years ago in Dobwalls.
“It was wonderful to spend time together again,” she said, adding that Eileen looked “absolutely incredible” as she reached her century milestone.
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