A NEW support group for teenagers affected by the terminal illness of a close family member is being set up in the St Austell area.
Gunners Kids CIC (community interest company), which supports families navigating terminal illness, is launching the group on May 18 at the St Dennis Family Hub after receiving £1,000 from the Asda Foundation.
The funding, via the Asda store in St Austell, will enable the not-for-profit company to expand its services through the dedicated group for teenagers.
The group will focus on providing peer support in a safe and understanding environment, alongside a range of activities such as crafts, games and baking. The initiative aims to help young people connect with others in similar situations while building resilience and emotional well-being.
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