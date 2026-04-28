RNLI lifeguards will return to daily patrols on beaches in Cornwall on Saturday (May 2).
Tregonhawke, Praa Sands, Crantock, Towan, Watergate Bay, Mawgan Porth, Porthtowan, Chapel Porth, Gwithian North, Hayle Towans, Treyarnon, Constantine, Harlyn, Polzeath, Widemouth and Summerleaze beaches will be lifeguarded as the summer season begins.
The move marks the start of daily patrols ahead of the busy bank holiday weekends and coincides with the 25th anniversary of the RNLI lifeguard service, which has been helping people enjoy the coast safely for a quarter of a century.
Fistral, Perranporth, Porthmeor, and Sennen beaches will remain patrolled every day.
The RNLI is reminding everyone heading to the beach that although the weather on land may feel warm, the sea temperature remains cold enough to cause cold water shock. Anything below 15°C is defined as cold water and can seriously affect breathing and movement.
Joel Ninnes, a water safety delivery support for the RNLI, said: “If you find yourself in difficulty in the water, try to remain calm and remember Float to Live: lean back with your ears submerged, extend your arms and legs, and float until you can control your breathing before moving to safety.
“If you need help, or see someone else in trouble, call for help immediately. Raise an arm to attract attention and call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard. Calling early can help save lives.
“Not all beaches are lifeguarded at this time of year, so the RNLI advises checking online before you go to find your nearest RNLI‑patrolled beach and to swim between the red and yellow flags where RNLI lifeguards are present.”
The RNLI is urging people to dial 999 or 112 in an emergency and ask for the Coastguard.
For more safety advice, visit rnli.org/safety
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