LIDL is eyeing major expansion across Cornwall after naming nine locations in the county where it wants to open new or relocate supermarkets as part of a huge nationwide growth drive.
The discount giant has unveiled a “wish list” of more than 1,000 areas across Britain targeted for future stores – with Cornwall firmly in its sights.
Among the locations identified for possible new branches are Callington, Camborne, Liskeard, Pool, Redruth, St Austell West, Torpoint, Truro East and Wadebridge.
The announcement comes after Lidl confirmed a £600-million investment to increase its UK store network, alongside plans to open more than 50 new stores over the next 12 months and create around 2,000 jobs.
Lidl already has more than 1,000 stores across the UK, but says it remains determined to reach more communities with its value-led offering as demand for affordable shopping continues to rise.
To support the expansion, the supermarket has published a new site requirements brochure outlining exactly what it wants from future locations. Lidl is seeking sites of at least 1.5 acres, with room for stores of 18,000 square feet or more and parking for more than 100 vehicles. Preferred catchment areas should have populations of at least 20,000 people, with 5,000 in the main centre.
The company says it will consider freehold, leasehold or long leasehold opportunities.
In a bid to uncover fresh opportunities, Lidl is also offering a finder’s fee to anyone who identifies a previously unknown site that successfully leads to development.
Richard Taylor, chief real estate officer at Lidl GB, said: “At Lidl GB, we currently have one of the most ambitious store opening programmes of any supermarket. We’re more committed than ever to bringing our high quality and low-priced products to even more communities across the country.
“Each store rings quality jobs and opportunities for British suppliers to showcase the best home grown produce.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.