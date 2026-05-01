THERE was a buzz around Cornwall College St Austell on April 29 as surf, fitness and good vibes took over the campus during a Community, Health, and Wellbeing Marketplace event.
Organised by the Cornwall South Community Area Partnership, the event brought together a mix of local organisations, who were all there to share opportunities, ideas and support that matter to young people.
Visitors were able to find out what local support and activities are available, as well as meet organisations working in health and wellbeing and speak directly to local councillors.
Helping to organise the event was Sarah Scoltock, community link officer at Cornwall Council, who made everyone feel very welcome on the day.
Local organisations that took part included Gunners Kids CIC, Active Cornwall, Innovation Nursery, Cornwall Youth Council, Cornwall Libraries, The Eden Project, Cornwall Neighourhoods for Change.
NeuroHappiness were part of the line-up for the first time, chatting with students and staff about their neuroinclusive programmes. Their Aloha Kakou Shaka Inclusive Surf Club caught people’s attention, with founder Aiden Coxhead there to talk about what it’s like to get involved.
Things got competitive thanks to Beach Gym 365 coach Morgan Coxhead, who set up a skipping challenge. The student who topped the leaderboard and the one that came closest to guessing Morgan’s impressive total, both won a free spot on one of Coxhead’s HITT sessions at Pentewan Beach this summer.
Cllr James Mustoe, who represents St Austell Bay at Cornwall Council, also got involved, stepping up to take on the skipping challenge and backing the idea of bringing events like this straight to students.
He said: “We should be coming to where young people are — not expecting them to come to us.”
Hector Carey from the THRIVE programme, which supports young people who don’t always fit into traditional classrooms, also praised the event.
He added: “The experience worked so well because it focused on creating a space where learners feel safe, accepted, and able to be themselves. Real learning always starts through relationships and experiences.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.