RAIN failed to dampen spirits in Saltash as dancers powered through a downpour to stage a high-energy flash mob for International Line Dance Flash Mob Day.
The town centre became an unlikely stage as performers gathered at the Saltash May Fair for a coordinated routine led by local instructor Hannah Hepton, who was recently named a finalist in the Cornwall Muddy Stilettos Awards 2026 for Best Fitness Instructor.
What began as a celebration of a global dance movement quickly turned into a show of resilience. As the music kicked in, heavy rain swept across the town—but the dancers refused to budge.
“The moment the music started, the skies opened, but not one person stopped,” said Hannah. “To see everyone keep going, smiling and supporting each other… it was honestly incredible.”
The group pressed on, drawing cheers from onlookers as they danced through the worsening weather, turning what could have been a washout into one of the day’s standout moments. Families, shoppers and fairgoers paused to watch, many filming the performance as the dancers splashed through puddles in perfect time.
“For some, just stepping out to dance in public is completely outside their comfort zone,” Hannah said. “It takes courage. It’s vulnerable. But they didn’t just step out there – they owned it.”
The flash mob formed part of an international event bringing dancers together across the world, but it also shone a spotlight on the tight-knit community being built locally through Hannah’s sessions with Fiero Fitness Saltash.
Blending fitness with wellbeing, her classes aim to create an inclusive space where people can build confidence as well as improve their physical health. As a qualified Mental Health First Aider, she places a strong emphasis on support, encouragement and connection, particularly for those who may feel isolated or hesitant to join traditional fitness environments.
“Moments like this are exactly why I do what I do,” she said. “It’s not just about the steps, it’s about helping people realise what they’re capable of. That confidence and bravery has always been there. Today, they showed it.”
Participants described the experience as both nerve-wracking and exhilarating, with many leaving the event feeling empowered after pushing beyond their comfort zones. Some said they had joined classes simply to get more active, but had found unexpected social benefits and friendships along the way.
Beyond the spectacle, the event also highlighted the growing appeal of line dancing as a low-impact, accessible form of exercise. Supporters say it offers a range of benefits, from boosting coordination and memory to improving mood and reducing isolation, making it particularly appealing to a wide range of ages and abilities.
Hannah now runs several weekly classes across Saltash, welcoming beginners and experienced dancers alike at community venues and the local leisure centre.
“No experience is needed,” she said. “If you’re watching and wondering if this could be for you – come and give it a try. You might just find your joy.”
Classes can be booked via www.FieroFitnessUK.com or for more information contact Hannah on 07929205525
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