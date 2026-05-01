THERE was plenty of colour and community spirit on display in West Looe at the weekend as the town’s annual May Fayre returned in style on Saturday, May 2.
The vibrant tradition, which celebrates the coming of spring, saw locals and visitors come together to enjoy the party atmosphere and partake in some fun and games.
Talented dance groups and musicians entertained those in West Looe square during the day, while a large crowd gathered for the traditional maypole dancing ceremony.
Town mayor, Cllr Stephen Remington, was on hand to crown the May Queen, while children’s entertainment, face painting and an array of craft stalls ensured that visitors were kept busy throughout the day.
Despite the event being curtailed an hour earlier than scheduled due to rain, a great time was had by all at the popular event which was organised by Zoe Seymour, of The Jolly Sailors pub, and Joanne Gale.
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