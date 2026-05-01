LOOE has welcomed the official opening of its new permanent banking hub, marking a significant step in restoring face-to-face financial services to the town centre.
The new facility, operated by Cash Access UK, is now based at Bullers Quay House on Fore Street. It replaces temporary sites previously hosted at Toc H Community Hall and the Sardine Factory, which supported residents while a permanent location was secured following the closure of Looe’s last bank branch.
The hub was recommended by LINK, the UK’s ATM network, to maintain access to cash and essential banking services in the town.
The official opening took place with mayor Cllr Stephen Remington and South East Cornwall MP, Anna Gelderd, carrying out the formal ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Speaking at the opening, Ms Gelderd highlighted the importance of the new service, saying: “Looe’s banking hub is a vital asset for the town. So, it was great to open the new permanent banking hub in Looe alongside mayor Remington recently.
“I’ve been calling for the expansion of banking hubs in our towns. Financial inclusion is crucial and we can’t have people left behind. There has been a real community effort to get this over the line, and I’d like to thank all of those who have been involved.
“I’m continuing to work to ensure that there is better access to banking services across South East Cornwall, recently working with Santander to ensure that there is a Community Banker in Liskeard.”
The hub is open Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm, for customers of all major banks, offering everyday services including cash withdrawals, deposits, balance checks and bill payments.
It also provides a community banking service, where customers can speak privately with their own bank on designated days: Monday for NatWest, Tuesday Barclays, Wednesday Lloyds, Thursday Santander (1pm to 5pm), with HSBC support expected to follow.
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