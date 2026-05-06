Council leader Cllr Leigh Frost, who represents Bodmin St Petroc’s division, said: “I’m minded for de-zoning. Purely because in Bodmin, if you’re a Bodmin taxi driver and you pick someone up from the rank and take them to Bodmin Parkway train station, you can’t pick anyone up from the train station and take them back to Bodmin because they are in different zones. That is ridiculous.”