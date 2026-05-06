GLORIOUS sunshine and a sea of colour set the stage for one of Cornwall’s most cherished traditions, as the Black Prince Flower Boat Festival brought the Rame Peninsula together in celebration.

From Millbrook to Kingsand and Cawsand, the streets were lined with families, music and flower-filled displays as the annual May Day Bank Holiday event unfolded. With clear skies overhead and a warm spring breeze, locals said the atmosphere felt especially joyful this year.

Members of Boscastle Border Morris were among those who performed at the festival
Members of Boscastle Border Morris were among those who performed at the festival. (Picture: Boscastle Border Morris)

“It just lifts everyone,” said local county councillor, Kate Ewert. “When the sun’s out like this and the whole community turns up, it feels like the whole peninsula is smiling.”

The day began in Millbrook with maypole dancing, a town crier’s proclamation and the crowning of this year’s May Queens, Faye and Tallulah, who were met with cheers from the crowd.

The streets were lined with families, music and flower-filled displays as the annual May Day Bank Holiday event unfolded
The streets were lined with families, music and flower-filled displays as the annual May Day Bank Holiday event unfolded. (Picture: Maker in Rame Parish Council)

From there, the flower-covered Black Prince boat – steeped in local maritime tradition – was carried through the villages by naval ratings from HMS Raleigh, continuing a custom rooted in apprentice boatbuilder history. Behind them, Morris dancers, musicians and costumed participants in red and white filled the winding streets, turning the procession into a moving celebration of heritage.

Along the route, village fetes, performances and food stalls kept crowds lingering in the sunshine, with neighbours stopping to chat, dance and reconnect as the festival flowed from one community to the next.

Locals from across the Rame Peninsula dressed in red and white to celebrate the annual festival (Picture: Kate Ewert)
Locals from across the Rame Peninsula dressed in red and white to celebrate the annual festival. (Picture: Black Prince Flower Boat Festival)

By the time the procession reached Cawsand Beach, anticipation had built along the shoreline. As the Black Prince was carefully launched into the sea accompanied by a traditional song, applause broke out across the beach.

A spokesperson for the festival said: ““This is what it’s all about – not just tradition, but the way it brings people together, puts smiles on faces, and makes the whole place feel connected, year after year, generation after generation, especially in moments like today in the sunshine.”

Maypole dancing took place across Millbrook, Cawsand and Kingsand as part of the Black Prince Flower Boat Festival
Maypole dancing took place across Millbrook, Cawsand and Kingsand as part of the Black Prince Flower Boat Festival. (Picture: Black Prince Flower Boat Festival)