GLORIOUS sunshine and a sea of colour set the stage for one of Cornwall’s most cherished traditions, as the Black Prince Flower Boat Festival brought the Rame Peninsula together in celebration.
From Millbrook to Kingsand and Cawsand, the streets were lined with families, music and flower-filled displays as the annual May Day Bank Holiday event unfolded. With clear skies overhead and a warm spring breeze, locals said the atmosphere felt especially joyful this year.
“It just lifts everyone,” said local county councillor, Kate Ewert. “When the sun’s out like this and the whole community turns up, it feels like the whole peninsula is smiling.”
The day began in Millbrook with maypole dancing, a town crier’s proclamation and the crowning of this year’s May Queens, Faye and Tallulah, who were met with cheers from the crowd.
From there, the flower-covered Black Prince boat – steeped in local maritime tradition – was carried through the villages by naval ratings from HMS Raleigh, continuing a custom rooted in apprentice boatbuilder history. Behind them, Morris dancers, musicians and costumed participants in red and white filled the winding streets, turning the procession into a moving celebration of heritage.
By the time the procession reached Cawsand Beach, anticipation had built along the shoreline. As the Black Prince was carefully launched into the sea accompanied by a traditional song, applause broke out across the beach.
A spokesperson for the festival said: ““This is what it’s all about – not just tradition, but the way it brings people together, puts smiles on faces, and makes the whole place feel connected, year after year, generation after generation, especially in moments like today in the sunshine.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.