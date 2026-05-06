THE chief executive officer (CEO) of Athena Learning Trust, which runs a number of schools across Cornwall, has announced that he is set to step down after three decades of working in education.
Ben Parnell, is set to leave his role this summer.
Mr Parnell has led the trust since 2022 and prior to this held numerous senior leadership positions in a range of schools across the country.
The trust has recently come under fire for its treatment of pupils at a number of its sites, including Launceston College, Camborne Science and International Academy and Pool Academy.
One example saw parents previously tell us, that Launceston College was “prison-like”, stating there are “too many needless detentions resulting in kids giving up, and assuming school is just detention. They are not being encouraged to learn, they are being beaten down mentally.”
These issues have prompted public meetings where residents have had the opportunity to publicly express these problems with politicians and local councillors.
Athena Learning Trust includes nine primary and secondary schools across Devon and Cornwall and the trust board will now consider the options for recruitment to replace Mr Parnell.
The chair of the board, Elaine Marshall said: “Ben Parnell has worked tirelessly to improve the life chances of young people across our schools in Devon and Cornwall during his four years with the Trust.
“Our educational outcomes have significantly improved, now exceeding national averages in most areas. We thank him for his dedication and service to our schools and wish him well in the next chapter of his career.
“As a trust board, together with the school’s local governing bodies, will closely support all our Athena schools through this transition period and ensure that the trust’s mission to empower children to dream big, take responsibility, and be kind continues.”
Mr Parnell, CEO of Athena Learning Trust said: “It’s been a privilege to lead Athena over the last four years and I know the future for our schools is extremely bright. I leave behind a capable and dedicated team who are passionate about improving educational outcomes and life chances for young people across the South West.
“I am looking forward to spending some time training for an upcoming triathlon and enjoying some travel.
“I truly believe there are no limits to what our young people can achieve when they put their minds to it and I want to say a huge thank you to all the staff members across Athena Learning Trust who inspire our children every day.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.