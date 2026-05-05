A CORNISH businessman has pushed his body to the limit in an effort to raise money for a charity close to his heart.
Former Newquay resident, and co-owner of St Dennis-based business, Cornwall Pools, Nigel Brawn recently decided to see what he was capable of while raising money for Cancer Research UK.
During April, Nigel decided to take on his 30 days of planking challenge. The challenge saw him planking while tackling a number of other hurdles, from waxing, planking on a surfboard, and even shaving his head.
Prior to the challenge, Nigel admitted that he had never planked before.
He said: “I have been keeping an eye out to see what challenges they had and if I thought there were any that I was capable of doing and also enjoying, and when the plank for 30 day challenge was announced, it just felt like the perfect fit for me. Not that I ever planked before, probably 30 seconds to a minute was the maximum I could plank at that time.”
So far, Nigel has raised more than £1,100 for the vital charity, which he says has a close connection to him and his family.
“I wanted to do a Cancer Research UK challenge, as several members of my close family have been and are still affected by cancer,” he said. “My wife has had cancer, my sister-in-law has had cancer for nine years and hers is incurable, her husband and another of my brother-in-laws have all had different cancers.
“Two days into the challenge we were told that my mum had stage four cancer with only palliative care being offered. So as a family we have been really impacted by this.”
Therefore, Cancer Research UK felt like a natural choice for Nigel, who hopes to raise even more. Donations can be made via: fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/nigels-giving-page-540
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