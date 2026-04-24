DISABLED people are being given the opportunity to give surfing a go.
The Surfing England Para Surfing Roadshow will be staged in Newquay on Wednesday, September 9.
A spokesperson said: “We will be at the beach all day, so participants are welcome to come along from about 10am. We will run up to three sessions throughout the day depending on numbers.
“Participants do not need any specific equipment for the day, but they need to make sure to have swimwear to wear under a wetsuit.
“Anyone who owns a wetsuit can bring that to wear.
“We will provide boards, buoyancy aids, helmets, rash vests, beach wheelchairs and surfboards.
“A donation of £10 will secure a place, which will go to the brand new para surf clubs across England.”
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