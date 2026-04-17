A Cornish Love Island star is set to host a huge Halloween-esque fundraiser in Newquay to raise money for his London Marathon run.
Konnor Ewudzi, who first appeared on the hit ITV show in 2024 before returning to appear on All Stars earlier this year, is staging the event at the Dead Famous in Beach Road on Saturday, April 18.
The ‘Bloodbath’ club night is being held in honour of his chosen blood charity Sickle Cell Society, whom he is running the marathon on Sunday, April 26.
Party goers are encouraged to wear white clothing before being sprayed with fake blood on arrival.
The night is set to be a wild intoxicating mix of German Techno, DnB and House music, headlined by local cult figures Jam & Meme at midnight.
Revellers will also be treated to chainsaw base tunes and hardcore peak time bangers from local superset masters Checkmate and Virus.
Konnor’s villa bro Tommy Bradley, who was one of this year’s firm favourites, is also set to appear and support Konnor as well as doing meet and greets with fans.
Konnor said: “It’s insane that we have managed to put this whole event together in less than a week, and for such a good cause.
“Times are tight moneywise for people and it’s harder than ever to raise donations for something like The London Marathon.
“Luckily, I have been overwhelmed by the support from The Dead Famous, Noise Pollution, the DJs, sponsors and organisers who have all pulled together to make this the night of the year.
“All I can say is, get there early, stay late and don’t panic if you see blood covered partygoers in Newquay on Saturday.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.