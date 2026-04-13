THE RNLI has launched a five-episode podcast to mark 25 years since the rollout of its lifeguarding service.
The podcast, titled ‘We Are Lifeguards’, features conversations with lifeguards, those who have been rescued and exploring how they have been making beaches safer since 2001.
The new series shines a spotlight on powerful stories from across the country, featuring the voices of both rescuers and those whose lives they have saved in the south west.
Listeners will hear from Fistral Beach RNLI lifeguards Saul Woodfinden and rescuee Richard Wright. It’s been a year since Richard Wright collapsed and fell unconscious on the beach. Thanks to the quick-thinking RNLI lifeguards who sprinted to the rescue, he’s here to tell the tale.
The podcast brings together stories from Weymouth lead RNLI Lifeguard Supervisor Alice Alford‑Higgins, and Exmouth volunteer fundraiser and rescuee Gary Noble. The series also includes emotional reflections from Newquay surfer, Ruth Osborne, who used RNLI advice Float to Live to remain calm after a surfing accident left her separated from her board.
Rescuees feature alongside frontline perspectives from Jersey lead RNLI Lifeguard Supervisor Jake Elms, Whitsand Bay RNLI lifeguard Athalie Redgrove, and Newquay RNLI lifeguard Alex Gkosime who saved Josh Richardson from a dangerous rip current.
Additional south west contributors include RNLI Area Technical Manager (retired) Chris Gray, Sennen Cove RNLI lifeguard and pro surfer Mike Lay, Exmouth’s Tim Treloar and Jake Butt, Holywell sculptor and former lifeguard Holly Bendall, and Newquay RNLI Lead Lifeguard supervisor Lewis Timson.
Peter Dawes, general manager of lifeguard operations, said: “Since our lifeguarding service began in 2001, we’ve seen more people visit our beaches and enjoying the water.
“The launch of this podcast not only marks our 25th anniversary, but also the return of lifeguards to beaches ahead of what will be another busy summer.”
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