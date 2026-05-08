THE team at Looe Community Fire Station welcomed the town’s mayor and three local councillors on Wednesday, May 6 for a tour that showcased the value of the crew to the local community.
Mayor Stephen Remington and councillors Chris Harwood, Abbas Matini and George Ingham, visited Looe fire station to learn about the facilities and equipment available to the fire crew.
Staff members from Looe Fire Brigade and Liskeard Firefighters were on hand to speak to guests while they learnt about the crew’s skills and challenges, whilst also showing them the new fire equipment and high tech water tanker.
Councillors were invited to try out the working breathing apparatus, with Cllrs Ingham and Harwood agreeing to have a go.
Cllr Harwood's long career in the Royal Navy meant he was more than familiar with wearing it but for Cllr Ingham it was a completely new experience.
The guests were given a detailed brief of the equipment carried on the main fire engine, which demonstrated the huge extent of safety assistance and relief work the team are capable of delivering.
Beyond extinguishing fires, the engine also carries 'jaws of life' cutters for use in road traffic accidents and pumps to relieve flooding.
The crew at Looe fire station are always on the lookout for new recruits to maintain their essential service.
On-call firefighters come from every walk of life, but what they have in common is self-reliance, confidence, respect, enthusiasm, team spirit and a willingness to be ready for anything when they are alerted to an emergency.
Full training is provided on an on-going basis, therefore previous experience is not needed.
For those interested in career as a firefighter or a volunteer firefighter, email [email protected] or visit www.cornwall.gov.uk/fire-and-rescue-service/service-careers/on-call-firefighter/
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