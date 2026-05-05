BLIND groundhopper John Stancombe visited Looe Town Football Club recently to experience his 1,904th game as a lifelong football fan.
Setting off from his home near Lowestoft in Suffolk at 6am on May 2, the 54-year-old travelled across the country by train to attend Looe’s match with Foxhole Stars in wet and misty conditions.
John has been totally blind since 2006, but refuses to let his sight loss keep him trapped "within four walls”. After a year of isolation following his diagnosis, he decided to return to his passion for non-league football to give his life a sense of purpose.
He said: "I do this because otherwise I would just be sat in my local pub all the time. Just because I’m fully blind, why should I stop doing it?"
John’s non-league journey this season began in July 2025 at Treorchy BGC in Wales. Since then, his recorder has captured the atmosphere of games as far afield as the Isle of Man and Jersey.
His obsession with the game began decades ago following Wimbledon with his father, who was also partially sighted.
John eventually moved away from the professional leagues, preferring the camaraderie and friendship of the non-league scene - an atmosphere he found in abundance at Looe, despite the rain.
Because John cannot see the pitch, he relies on volunteers to act as his eyes. At Looe, George Ingham had the privilege of providing the commentary for him.
George said: “While I admit I might not have been a professional - John was a kind and helpful listener. We spent the afternoon describing the game, as well as the misty Cornish scenery and sea cliffs that were almost hidden by the clouds.”
For John, these descriptions are vital. He fastidiously records match reports into a tape recorder, later using assisted software to produce annual books that document everything from the price of the programme to the quality of the clubhouse.
The clash with Foxhole ended in an entertaining 1-1 draw and following the final whistle, the spirit of non-league football was on full display as John was introduced to the team.
He shared a warm chat with Looe manager Paul Boxall and captain Jack Woollett, ending his season not just with another number in his record book, but tasting Cornish tea and beer courtesy of the Looe football community.
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