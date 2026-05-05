The Eden Sessions will hit a landmark moment this summer, celebrating its 150th show in the same year the Eden Project marks its 25th anniversary — capping more than two decades of music, culture and global recognition.
What began in 2002 as a bold experiment has grown into one of the UK’s most distinctive live music events, attracting more than 900,000 people and hosting around 190 world-class artists against the dramatic backdrop of the Eden Project’s Biomes. Despite that scale, the Sessions have retained their trademark intimacy – something organisers say is key to their success.
This year’s programme is the biggest yet, with 10 dates and more than 20 artists spanning genres and generations. Headliners include debut performances from Wolf Alice and Becky Hill, alongside returning favourites Snow Patrol and Bastille, who will take centre stage for the milestone 150th show on July 9.
John Empson, who has booked artists since the beginning, said: “The first Eden Session was actually a one-off experiment… playing to just 1,000 people and we grew it from there. Hosting major concerts inside an environmental project was still considered a pretty unconventional idea.”
That unconventional spirit helped shape the Sessions into pioneers of environmentally conscious live music, long before sustainability became an industry priority.
“The Sessions have always stood for more than just music,” added John. “For many artists, the combination of Eden’s environmental ethos, dramatic setting and close audience connection remains a defining reason for returning.”
A major turning point came in 2019 when the Eden Project partnered with AEG Presents, expanding the Sessions’ reach and helping secure bigger international acts while maintaining its unique character.
Even during the pandemic, the Sessions adapted, staging six shows in one week in 2021 to recover lost ground.
Today, the impact goes far beyond music. With more than 25-million visitors to the Eden Project and billions generated for the regional economy, the Sessions play a key role in Cornwall’s cultural and economic landscape – supporting jobs, businesses and tourism.
Simon Townsend, Eden Sessions director, said: “Celebrating 150 Sessions in the same year as Eden’s 25th anniversary is an extraordinary moment. As we look ahead, we will continue to host world-class artists while protecting the intimacy, ethos and excitement that have defined the Sessions since the beginning.”
Full line-up and special guests 2026
- Tuesday, 16 June - Wolf Alice;
- Thursday, 18 June - Snow Patrol;
- Saturday, 20 June - Becky Hill, Tom Aspaul;
- Friday, 26 June – Pixies, Gans;
- Sunday, 5 July – Bowling for Soup and Frank Turner & the Sleeping Souls, American Hi-Fi;
- Thursday, 9 July – Bastille, Alfie Templeman;
- Friday, 10 July – Ben Howard, This Is The Kit;
- Saturday, 11 July – The Maccabees, Everything Everything, Tom A. Smith, Tummyache;
- Sunday, 12 July – Mika, Meek;
- Wednesday, 15 July – CMAT, Katy J Pearson.
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