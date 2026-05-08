THE rescue team at Looe Coastguard were called into action yesterday (Thursday, May 7) following concerns for a dog and its owner at Hannafore Beach.
The crew received a report at 4.22pm from a member of the public about a distressed dog that appeared to not have an owner in sight.
After concerns that the dog owner might have got into trouble and needed help, seven coastguard rescue officers (CRO) attended the area with the intention of a search.
But before the start of the search could even begin, the dog and the owner were very quickly spotted. Shortly after it was confirmed that the owner and dog were fine, the team stood down.
A spokesperson for Looe Coastguard said: “The team were called out to reports of a dog acting distressed and panicky with no owner in sight. With concerns that the owner might have got into trouble and require assistance, a member of the public called the Coastguard.
“Seven CROs from the Looe Team attended with the intention of commencing a search. However the dog, subsequently followed by the owner, were located before the need for any search was required and the team were stood down.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.