The traditional event began with the symbolic “Bumping of the Mayor” at the milestone before walkers set off on the 10.5-mile route.
Fourteen people took part in this year’s walk, with eight completing the full course and finishing at around 4.30pm after a day exploring paths, bridges and historic boundary points around the town.
Walkers enjoyed dry weather throughout the day as they travelled through Maudlin, Bodgara Mill, Hendra Bridge, Craddock Ford, Tremabe Bridge and Treworgey Manor before returning via Looe Mills and Lodge Hill.
Cllr Whitty said: “A total of 14 people took part in the annual walk, starting from the first boundary stone near Morrisons roundabout. After walking 10.5 miles, eight of us completed the route. It was a dry start to the day and, unlike last year when we got absolutely soaked, we managed to complete the entire walk without getting wet.”
She also thanked Jim and Debra at Treworgey Manor for hosting walkers during the lunch stop.
“I would also like to thank everyone who joined me, my fellow councillors and staff on this important historical annual event,” she added. “This was my 21st Beating the Bounds and we must endeavour to continue carrying on this wonderful tradition.”
After completing the walk – and returning home on foot – the mayor revealed her smart watch recorded 11.2 miles, 33,059 steps and 698 calories burned.
Beating the Bounds is an ancient tradition where communities walk the historic boundaries of their parish or town to preserve knowledge of local borders. Dating back to Anglo-Saxon times, the custom was used before modern maps existed to help residents remember boundaries linked to taxation, grazing rights and local governance.
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