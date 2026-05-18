A COMMUNITY celebration was held at the Maker with Rame Institute on Saturday, May 16, marking the unveiling of two commemorative plaques recognising key moments in the village’s recent history.
The first plaque commemorates the royal visit of King Charles and Queen Camilla, then the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall, who visited the village on May 10, 2007.
The original plaque unveiled during that visit was destroyed in the severe storms of 2014, when the Institute’s iconic clock tower was left badly damaged and nearly lost. A replacement plaque has now been funded and purchased by Maker with Rame Parish Council.
The second plaque honours the gilding of the Institute’s weathervane, carried out around 2009 and funded by the late Dr John Gask in memory of his wife, Delphine (Dilly). This plaque was provided by the Trustees of Maker with Rame Institute.
The idea for the second dedication was originally proposed by Peter Scott, who was unable to attend the event due to ill health. During the ceremony, Master of Ceremonies John Weale read a biography of Dr and Mrs Gask compiled by Mr Scott in tribute to their contribution to the village.
In Mr Scott’s absence, both plaques were officially unveiled by Ann Helliwell and Tony Carne, who had originally been chosen to escort the royal visitors during their 2007 visit.
The celebrations brought together the local community with a programme of music, memories and refreshments. Outside the Institute, Halfway Harmony entertained guests with a selection of local songs ahead of the unveiling, while inside, the Clocktower Singers performed as visitors enjoyed a traditional cream tea.
An exhibition was also held featuring photographs and personal recollections from the original royal visit.
Adding to the display was a wall-hanging tapestry created by pupils of Fourlanesend School, depicting the 2007 visit, alongside poems written by the children inspired by the occasion.
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