A HERITAGE event exploring the saints and history of medieval Cornwall is set to take place at St Germans Priory Church next year, bringing together leading historians, guided tours and discussions on centuries of architectural and cultural change.
“St Germans and the Cornish Saints in History” will be held on Saturday, May 30, inside the historic church, which Cornwall Historic Churches Trust has described as “the finest, oldest and most historic parish churches in Cornwall.”
The day-long programme will examine the saints of Cornwall, the development of St Germans Priory across the medieval period, and its later place in regional memory, including its links to the Celtic Revival of the 19th and early 20th centuries.
Doors open at 10.30am, with the first talk beginning at 11am from Professor Nicholas Orme, titled The Saints of Cornwall, focusing on the religious figures who shaped early Cornish Christianity.
At midday, John Allan will present The Architecture of St Germans Church before 1350, exploring the building’s earliest structural history and medieval development.
A lunch break will run from 1pm to 2.15pm, with visitors encouraged to bring their own food, visit nearby eateries, or pre-order a Cornish pasty. An optional guided tour of the Priory Church will also be available during the break.
Afternoon sessions resume at 2.15pm, when Dr Jo Mattingly will deliver The Architecture of St Germans after 1350, followed at 3.15pm by Dr Garry Tregidga’s talk Remembering St Germans Through Time, which examines how the site has been interpreted and commemorated in later centuries.
A final guided tour of the Priory Church will take place at 4.15pm, before the event concludes at 5pm.
Tickets for the event cost £9.50, which includes tea and coffee, with concessions available at £5 for students and under-18s. Further information and bookings are available via www.southeastcornwallarts.co.uk.
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