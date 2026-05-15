BEER mats with a difference are turning up in pubs in the South West – they can be planted after they have been used.
The idea, which involves beer mats embedded with seeds, is being rolled out by St Austell Brewery to highlight the green steps the company is taking.
The brewery company is introducing the biodegradable beers mats at its pubs across the region.
Each beer mat features a QR code, allowing pub goers to explore the firm’s latest report about its sustainability initiatives across its breweries, pubs and drinks wholesale operation – all with a drink in hand.
Emily Coon, sustainability manager at St Austell Brewery, said: “We’re proud of the progress we’re making across our business, but for us this has always been about bringing people with us on the journey.
“Our pubs are where we connect with more people than anywhere else, so we wanted to create a simple and accessible way for guests to access our impact report and share the progress happening behind the scenes as well as our future ambitions.
“The plantable beer mats are a small idea, but they represent a bigger mindset – thinking differently about waste, creating moments for conversation, and making sustainability feel part of everyday experiences rather than something distant or abstract.
“We know meaningful change comes from much bigger actions than a beer mat alone, but if it encourages more people to engage with sustainability – and better understand the role businesses like ours can play in driving momentum – that feels like a positive step.”
The company’s sustainability work has received national recognition while it has been making significant operational improvements, across waste, energy and water efficiency. The business was named best sustainable pub company in the UK at the Publican Awards, while its pub waste reduction programme took an accolade at the Green Awards UK.
A spokesperson said: “Across its 45 managed pubs, St Austell Brewery now operates on 100 per cent renewable electricity, while total waste has fallen by 49 per cent since 2023. General waste has been reduced by up to 40 per cent year on year, recycling rates have doubled and all food waste is now diverted from general waste streams.
“Water usage remains a key priority, with action taken both in pubs and at the company’s two breweries, in Cornwall and Warmley.
“Waterless urinals, installed as part of recent pub refurbishments, are saving up to 100,000 litres of water per pub each year, while engineering improvements in brewing have also significantly reduced water use in the production of award-winning beers including Proper Job, Tribute and Korev.
“Supporting the regional economy is central to the company’s strategy, with local suppliers playing a key role. Food delivery miles have been cut by 33 per cent, while the use of locally-landed fish on pub menus has increased by 20 per cent. Alongside environmental progress, St Austell Brewery raised more than £93,000 for charities and South West causes in 2025.
“Looking ahead, the business has committed to reaching net zero ahead of the UK’s 2050 target.”
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