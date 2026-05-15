THE MP for Truro and Falmouth, Jayne Kirkham, has been appointed as Parliamentary Private Secretary (PPS) to the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra).
A PPS is an unpaid assistant chosen from the backbench MPs to support a government minister. They act as the minister's “eyes and ears” in the House of Commons, bridging the gap between the minister and backbenchers and gathering intelligence.
Ms Kirkham will join Defra as one of two PPS supporting Secretary of State Emma Reynolds and other ministers. The role is very pertinent for Cornwall as it covers policy areas such as farming, fishing, food production and security, and water.
Ms Kirkham has been a member of the Environment Food and Rural Affairs Scrutiny Committee since she came to parliament 18 months ago, during which time it has published reports on the future of farming, the water industry, biosecurity at the border, fishing and a variety of other subjects.
The appointment coincides with the Clean Water Bill, which was announced in the King’s Speech and aims to clean up the UK’s waterways and put a stop to sewage pollution. It will also sit alongside the Water (Special Measures) Act, which received Royal Assent in February 2025.
Defra has also released a Land Use Framework, Animal Welfare Strategy and new farming schemes, which will be published this summer.
Ms Kirkham said: “I am honoured to have been promoted to Parliamentary Private Secretary at the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs. I am looking forward to being a Cornish MP in Defra.
“A PPS supports ministers in their work, and this is a department that is so important for Cornwall. I will, of course, remain focused on representing the people of Truro and Falmouth.”
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