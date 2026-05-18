CROWDS flocked to Charlestown to watch the impressive arrival of the replica of an historic sailing ship.
People lined the walls of the heritage harbour, near St Austell, as the Nao Santa Maria, a replica of the flagship from the first Atlantic crossing of 1492, majestically reached the port.
The arrival of the ship on Friday (May 15) marked a major milestone in the regeneration of the harbour with the Nao Santa Maria being the first visiting vessel to enter the inner harbour since the installation of a new lock gate.
The Charlestown Harbour company, which has been working to bring the inner harbour back into operation since the previous lock gate failed in storms in the autumn of 2024, was delighted to see the ship arrive.
The company said: “The Nao Santa María became the first visiting vessel to pass through Charlestown harbour’s new lock gate – marking a huge milestone in the harbour’s reopening and the return of visiting ships to the inner harbour.
“And she didn’t arrive alone. Also returning through the gate were two much-loved vessels with deep Charlestown connections – Anny of Charlestown, home again for some well-earned TLC with our shipwright team, and Sealion, returning to the harbour to once again welcome guests aboard as a unique stay on the water.
“After everything the harbour has been through over recent years, watching boats pass through the gate again was a pretty special moment.”
Cornwall councillor James Mustoe said: “It was a real experience to watch the crew of the historic replica flawlessly navigate their way into the narrow harbour mouth, as well as to see the Charlestown Harbour team skilfully operating the new gate mechanism. Truly a day to remember and thank you to all who made this happen!”
The Nao Santa Maria has been open to visitors during her stay at the harbour.
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