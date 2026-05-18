CORNWALL Council has launched a public consultation on its new Cornish Language Strategy, giving people across the Duchy the opportunity to help shape the future of Kernewek.
The draft strategy sets out an ambitious vision for Kernewek as a forever language which is spoken, valued and visible for generations to come. It focuses on four key work strands: learning, resources, community and culture, and Kernewek in civic life. Together, these aim to strengthen community pride and wellbeing, support skills development and new technology, and help Cornwall play a confident role on the global stage.
The strategy positions the Cornish language as a catalyst for international connections, opening doors to new cultural and economic opportunities. People are invited to view and comment on the draft strategy through the Let’s Talk Cornwall website. Feedback will help shape the final strategy, which is due to be published this summer.
Kernewek is currently experiencing a remarkable resurgence, appearing on buses and welcome signs, in pubs and theatres, on the BBC, and in a growing number of primary schools. Kernewek has also featured in BAFTA winning films and UK brands, reflecting a real shift in how the language is valued and understood both at home and beyond Cornwall.
Cllr Sarah Preece, portfolio holder for tourism, localism and planning at Cornwall Council, said: “Cornish is a beautiful and expressive language that plays an important role in strengthening Cornwall’s identity and sense of place. It gives people a strong feeling of belonging and connection – to Cornwall’s history and to one another.
“This strategy sets out how we will celebrate, support and grow our unique culture in the years ahead. By working with communities and partners, we can help ensure Cornish continues to be part of everyday life, now and for generations to come.” The consultation will run until June 19.
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