RESIDENTS in Saltash have praised police officers for their swift response after an unauthorised encampment at Warfelton Field was moved on following concerns from the local community.
The encampment, which was set up behind Saltash United Football Club on Friday (May 15), sparked frustration among residents and business owners, with fears the situation could mirror similar incidents in the town last year involving sites at both Warfelton Field and Saltmill.
Police confirmed officers were called to the area on Sunday afternoon, with members of the Local Neighbourhood Team, A Section Patrol and Roads Policing Unit attending the scene.
After liaising with members of the encampment, officers successfully agreed for the group to leave the area.
In a statement, Saltash Police said: “After an hour of working with them and clearing up the majority of the rubbish left behind, the unauthorised encampment left the area.”
The force added Cornwall Council had been informed about waste remaining on the site and that police would carry out a final clean-up operation.
Residents quickly took to social media to thank officers for their efforts and visible presence over the weekend.
One resident posted: “Well done everyone involved. I hope people don’t forget the hard work you’ve all undertaken.”
Another wrote: “Amazing job from our local police who has supported our community through these last difficult couple of days.”
A third added: “Well done Saltash Police. I hope that Cornwall Council will meet again, along with representatives from local businesses and the public, to stop this happening again, because they will return.”
Officers have also urged people using Warfelton Field in the coming days to remain cautious around any unidentified waste left behind.
The incident has reignited debate locally over how unauthorised encampments are managed, with residents now calling for stronger preventative measures to avoid repeat situations in the future.
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