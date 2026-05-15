AWARD-winning children’s author Tom Palmer will embark on a tour of every library in Cornwall during the May half-term as part of celebrations for the county’s Year of Reading initiative.
Tom, who is serving as Cornwall Libraries’ Ambassador for the Year of Reading, will travel from Penzance to Bude, meeting young readers and families in communities across the Duchy.
At each library stop, the bestselling author will introduce his latest novel, If the Invader Comes, a wartime adventure inspired by real events in Cornwall during the Second World War. The book has been written for children with an interest in history, action and adventure stories.
To mark the occasion, the first five families through the doors at every library will receive a free signed copy of the novel, donated by Tom’s publisher, Barrington Stoke.
Speaking ahead of the tour, Tom said he was excited to share a story rooted in Cornwall’s wartime experiences.
“In 1940 it was assumed Cornwall would be invaded by Nazi Germany,” he said. “Instead, the Duchy was at the forefront of defending Great Britain from that invader and then fighting back to defeat them. I am proud to be helping tell that story through Cornwall’s libraries.”
The county-wide tour forms part of Cornwall Libraries’ wider mission to inspire children to read and to highlight the important role libraries continue to play in local communities.
Councillor Sarah Preece, cabinet member responsible for Tourism, Localism and Planning, welcomed the initiative, describing it as a unique opportunity for young people to connect with stories linked to Cornwall’s heritage.
She said it was “truly special” to see an author travelling the length and breadth of Cornwall to meet readers and celebrate books inspired by the places they live.
Full tour dates and event times are available on the Cornwall Council website and Cornwall Libraries Facebook page during the school holiday.
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