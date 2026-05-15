A SPECIAL lunch held by the Foresters Friendly Society at a pub in Cornwall has helped to raise money for the Cornwall Hospice charity.
The Foresters chairman’s lunch was enjoyed by society members from Devon and Cornwall at the Britannia Inn at Par.
The event not only celebrated camaraderie but also raised more than £100 for Cornwall Hospice through a prize raffle.
A Foresters spokesperson said: “The proceeds are to be added to those already raised in favour of Cornwall Hospice, supporting a cause close to many hearts.”
The meal was part of a calendar of social events and visits organised by the society whose focus is on friendship, support and bringing people together.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.