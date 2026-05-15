EXCITEMENT is mounting over the return to Cornwall of Waverley, the world’s last seagoing paddle steamer.
The ship is set to offer cruises from Friday, May 22, to Tuesday, May 26, with Falmouth, Fowey, Mevagissey, Padstow and Penzance due to welcome the vessel.
Special highlights are Waverley’s first public sailing from Mevagissey since 1997 on Sunday, May 24, and the ship’s first visit to Padstow this century on Tuesday, May 26.
Captain Bruce Clark said: “We are delighted to see Waverley return to the South West for another series of spectacular coastal cruises over the upcoming holiday weekend.”
General manager Paul Semple said: “I am particularly looking forward to seeing Waverley steam into the picturesque harbour of Fowey following her first ever visit in 2024.”
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