SEXUAL OFFENCES
LUKASZ MICHALSKI, 47, of Glenister Park Road, Lambeth, London pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a woman at Par Railway Station on 9 January. He will be sentenced on 10 July and was released on conditional bail not to enter or travel on any part of the railway network except for travelling for a medical appointment or work and he is banned from being intoxicated or being in possession of alcohol on the railway network.
SIMON TANTON, 45, of Rapson Road, Liskeard was found guilty at Truro Crown Court of a number of sexual offences against two girls. They included indecently assaulting an 11/12 year-old girl by digital penetration of her genitals, gross indecency by inciting a girl under the age of 14 to touch his genitals and causing her to watch him masturbate and indecently assaulting a girl aged six or seven. Some more indecent assault charges were discharged including indecently assaulting a four-year-old girl by kissing her and touching her breasts. He will be sentenced on 10 June, was put on a 7pm to 7am curfew, ordered not to contact two females and has to register with the police.
EDEN WINTERS, 27, of Derby Road, Bootle has been sentenced to 12 years in prison after he was found guilty at Truro Crown Court of raping two women in Cornwall. One of the offences occurred in Liskeard between 2014 and 2015. He was made subject to an indefinite restraining order not to contact either of his victims.
WILLIAM SCHOFIELD, 33, of Newport, Callington has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with raping a girl under the age of 13 at Launceston in 2021. His case was listed for today (13 May) and he was released on conditional bail not to contact two females.
JOSH GRILLS, 19, of Hillson Close, Port Issac admitted breaking a bail condition namely he was prohibited from having unsupervised contact with any person under the age of 18 (with anyone supervising the contact having full knowledge of the offences under investigation). He has pleaded guilty to possessing eight extreme pornographic images of a person performing intercourse with a dog and making 49 Category C indecent images of a child. He was readmitted to bail and his case adjourned until 28 July – he must live and sleep at Hillson Close and is not allowed unsupervised contact with anyone under the age of 18.
COERCIVE BEHAVIOUR
COLIN UNDERHILL, 63, of Star Park, Gunnislake has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with engaging in coercive behaviour between December 2024 and April 2025 by isolating a woman from friends and family, threatening to send inappropriate pictures of her to her father and demanding she sent pictures of where and who she was with. His case was listed for 5 June and he was released on conditional bail not to go to an address in Launceston or the Cornish Inn at Gunnislake or contact his alleged victim.
ASSAULT
SIMON PRIOR, 64, of Leader Road, Newquay has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with assaulting a man at Newquay on 11 July occasioning him actual bodily harm. His case was listed for 5 June.
ALLAN BINKS, 39, of Porth Bean Road, Newquay pleaded guilty to assaulting a man, using threatening behaviour and damaging a mobile phone at Newquay on 5 June and harassing a man between April and June last year when he sent over 70 phone messages of a menacing nature. He was given a three-year conditional discharge, ordered to pay £650 compensation and made subject to a restraining order not to contact three men or go to Nor Manor, Higher Trencreek until 4 May 2029.
RYAN WALSH, 34, of Hvide Hus, White Cross, Newquay admitted breaching a community order made by Truro magistrates on 27 January by failing to comply with his alcohol abstinence monitoring requirement when, between 14 February and 21 March, a high drinking alert on his alcohol monitoring device was recorded. The community order was revoked and he was resentenced for the original offences which were on 14 December at Edgcumbe Avenue, Newquay he assaulted a woman and drove dangerously and assaulted a police officer at Alldritt Close, Newquay the same day and, on 15 December at Henwood Crescent, Newquay, he damaged a fence. He was committed to prison for 18 weeks, suspended for 24 months, and was made subject to a 120-day alcohol abstinence requirement, he must attend a Building Choices programme and was made subject to a 28-day domestic violence protection order on 4 May not to contact or threaten a woman or go to Alldritt Close, Newquay.
MICHAEL PICKARD, 59, of Candleford, Dabryn Way, St Stephen pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to assaulting a woman at St Austell in June 2023. He was given a six-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay a £26 surcharge.
ADAM MARTIN, 27, of Curtice Close, St Austell pleaded guilty to assaulting a youth at Lostwithiel on 22 February. He was given a 12-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months and has to pay £85 costs.
MICHAEL STRINGER, 37, of Truro Road, St Austell pleaded guilty to assaulting a man and damaging his watch and stealing a bottle of wine from Iceland in St Austell on 25 March and damaging a shelving unit at Cosgarne on Truro Road, St Austell on 23 April. He was given a 20-day community order and ordered to pay his victim £120 compensation and Cosgarne £150 compensation.
MARK BARROW, 35, of Battalion Close, Bodmin pleaded guilty to assaulting a man at Priory Road, Bodmin on 28 April. Sentence was adjourned until 25 August to await the outcome of matters at crown court.
CHELSEA POWELL, 24, of Dymond Court, Bodmin pleaded not guilty to assaulting a woman at Newquay on 20 September and not guilty to assaulting a different woman at Bodmin on 11 October. She will stand trial on 23 November on the first charge and was bailed to return to Bodmin magistrates on 29 May on the second charge.
ANDREW DICKERSON, 39, of Meadow Park, St Ive Road, Pensilva pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to assaulting a woman occasioning her actual bodily harm and assaulting her by beating at Liskeard on 26 March. His trial was fixed for 10 August and he was released on conditional bail not to contact his alleged victim or enter Cornwall save for court appearances.
PAUL MARIE-HUGHES, 54, of Notter Farm Bungalow, Notter has been sent to prison for 26 weeks after he was found guilty of assaulting a woman at Notter in August 2024. The custodial sentence was justified because it was an unprovoked attack of a serious nature and because the defendant has a flagrant disregard for court orders and is a serving prisoner. He has to pay his victim £375.28 compensation and £650 costs. He was sent to Truro Crown Court on charges of breaching a restraining order when, at Notter in June 2024, he is alleged to have sent seven emails to a woman, not the woman in the assault charge, which he was prohibited from doing by a restraining order made in April 2023. He is also charged with sending her a further two emails in July 2024. His case was listed for 2 June.
JONATHAN CONGDON, 23, of Churchlands, St Martin, Looe has had a warrant issued for his arrest without bail by Bodmin magistrates on a charge of assaulting a man at Saltash on New Year’s Eve occasioning him actual bodily harm.
MARCO CARTA, 37, of NFA, Saltash pleaded not guilty to assaulting a woman on 5 May and guilty to, between 3 and 6 April, damaging the interior walls of a property in Hodge Close, Saltash and, on 5 May, damaging a television at the same property. The case was adjourned until 9 November for trial and an Italian interpreter to attend court. He was released on conditional bail not to enter Devon or Cornwall or contact his alleged victim.
CHRISTINE MATHER, 34, of Bencoolen Road, Bude pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to wounding/inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent on a man at Camelford in April 2024. Her case was adjourned until 18 June and she was released on conditional bail not to contact a man or go to an address in High Street, Camelford.
JASON MOUNTAIN, 37, of Trelawney Avenue, Poughill pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman occasioning her actual bodily harm at the Crescent Car Park in Bude on 5 September. He was given a community order to abstain from consuming alcohol until 4 September and he has to do 80 hours unpaid work and pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.
RICHARD HUBBALL, 28, of Summerleaze Crescent, Bude has been given a nine-month prison sentence suspended for two years after he changed his plea to guilty at Truro Crown Court on a charge of inflicting grievous bodily harm on a police officer at Launceston in November 2024. He was ordered to abstain from consuming alcohol until 30 July.
OFFENSIVE WEAPON
CAROL MCCLOSKEY, 64, of Fore Street, Torpoint pleaded guilty to having a sharp pointed article, a pair of scissors, in a public place at Fore Street, Torpoint on 2 January. She was given an eight-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months and ordered to pay a £154 surcharge and £85 costs.
CRIMINAL DAMAGE
ANGEL DUNNE, 23, of Primary Road, Dobwalls pleaded guilty to damaging an internal door of a property in Tom Nicholls Close, Liskeard on 7 September. She was given a 12-month conditional discharge.
CAUSED SERIOUS INJURY
ANDREW CARRINGTON, 52, of Trenance, Crackington Haven was found guilty of causing serious injury to a man by driving a Monkey Zhenhua bike on Mill Ball Lane, Crackington Haven without reasonable consideration for others using the road in May 2023. He was given a 26-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months, banned from driving for 18 months and ordered to pay £650 costs and a £154 surcharge.
DRINK/DRUG DRIVE
RHYS WILLIAMS, 35, of Wesley Close, Stenalees pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of blood for analysis when being investigated for a traffic offence on 11 December. He was given a community order to have treatment for his drug use, banned from driving for three years, fined £120 and ordered to pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.
ALANAH HUNT, 40, of Landfall, Lanivet has had a warrant for arrest issued without bail by Bodmin magistrates on a charge of driving with 800 micrograms of BZE per litre of blood exceeding the limit of 50 at Newquay on 12 October, driving after a licence had been revoked and without insurance and possessing cocaine at Bodmin on 22 October.
GAVIN LEWIS, 42, of The Red Lion, Lower Lux Street, Liskeard pleaded guilty to driving in St Austell on 8 October with 157 micrograms of BZE exceeding the limit of 50, 6.7 micrograms of cannabis per litre of blood exceeding the limit of two, driving without a licence and insurance and possessing 4.17 grams of cocaine and 1.6 grams of cannabis. He was banned from driving for three years and fined £320.
SAMUEL HACKWORTH, 29, of Barras Street, Liskeard pleaded guilty to driving in St Neot on 20 April with 47 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the limit of 35. He was banned from driving for 12 months which will be reduced by three months if he completes a course, fined £550 and ordered to pay a £220 surcharge and £85 costs.
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