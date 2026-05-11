PAUL MARIE-HUGHES, 54, of Notter Farm Bungalow, Notter has been sent to prison for 26 weeks after he was found guilty of assaulting a woman at Notter in August 2024. The custodial sentence was justified because it was an unprovoked attack of a serious nature and because the defendant has a flagrant disregard for court orders and is a serving prisoner. He has to pay his victim £375.28 compensation and £650 costs. He was sent to Truro Crown Court on charges of breaching a restraining order when, at Notter in June 2024, he is alleged to have sent seven emails to a woman, not the woman in the assault charge, which he was prohibited from doing by a restraining order made in April 2023. He is also charged with sending her a further two emails in July 2024. His case was listed for 2 June.