PUBLIC notices cover a range of applications, ranging from licensing applications for liqueur or entertainment to planning applications, roadworks and other works. Their intention is to inform communities of the latest plans in their area and such applications are considered for approval or refusal by local authorities. Here are some of the latest applications submitted to Cornwall Council in South East Cornwall.
Alcohol licence application
A PANTRY in Callington has applied to Cornwall Council seeking to grant them a premises licence which will allow them permission to serve alcohol.
Mrs Allison Fitch and Mrs Karen Bennett are seeking a grant of a premises licence, concerning their business at The Tamar Valley Pantry, School Road, Harrowbarrow, Callington, PL17 8BQ.
A responsible authority or other person wishing to make representations to this application may do so by writing to the Licensing Team, Cornwall Council, New County Hall, Truro TR1 3AY or email [email protected] not later than May 14. A record of the application can be viewed at the Licensing Authority’s address Monday to Friday (except Bank Holidays) by prior appointment.
Details are also at www.cornwall.gov.uk by searching ‘List of current premises licence applications’. Alternatively, telephone the Licensing Office on 0300 1234 212.
For more details on this licence application, use postcode PL17 8BQ as a reference on the Public Notice Portal.
Vehicle licence application
Imerys Minerals Ltd of Quarry Close Workshops, Nanpean, St Austell, PL26 7DJ is applying to change an existing licence.
It is seeking to add an operating centre to keep one goods vehicle and zero trailers at Reclaym Ltd, High Street, St. Austell, PL26 7TF.
An operating centre (OC) licence in the UK is the authorised location designated on an operator’s licence (O-licence) where commercial heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) over 3.5 tonnes or public service vehicles (PSVs) are normally kept.
Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner stating their reasons, within 21 days of May 6.
Representers must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice.
For more details on this licence application, use postcode PL26 7TF as a reference on the Public Notice Portal.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.