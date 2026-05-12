A NEW coastal defence project is set to reshape Saltash’s waterfront as major engineering works begin at Jubilee Green to protect the area from erosion and future climate pressures.
The large-scale scheme, being delivered by Cormac on behalf of Cornwall Council, will see thousands of tonnes of rock armour installed along the shoreline in one of the biggest waterside developments the town has seen in recent years.
Preparatory works started on May 11, with full construction beginning on May 18 and continuing for around 20 weeks.
The current revetment supporting the seawall and riverbank at Jubilee Green was identified as being in a deteriorating and failing condition during routine inspections. The structure currently protects the boat park, open green space and car park from coastal erosion, but engineers warned significant repairs are now urgently needed.
In response, the existing concrete revetment will be removed in sections and replaced with a powerful new rock armour coastal defence system designed to strengthen the shoreline and provide long-term protection against tides, storm damage and erosion.
The project will involve the installation of around 4,000 tonnes of rock armour, with giant boulders embedded deep into the estuary bed alongside specialist geotextile matting designed to reduce movement and prevent scour caused by wave action.
From June 1, deliveries of the rock armour will begin arriving in Saltash by road from the A38 via Old Ferry Road. The deliveries will take place in short but concentrated periods, typically lasting around three days at a time.
Residents and visitors are warned to expect disruption during the works, including reduced parking at Jubilee Green, heavy construction activity and excavation work along the waterfront.
Cornwall Council says some car parking spaces will be temporarily used for site compounds and material storage, although the number of affected spaces will reduce as the project progresses.
Despite the scale of the operation, pedestrian, vehicle and emergency access will remain open throughout the programme. Boat launches will also continue to operate, although some waiting times may be necessary while works are underway.
Normal working hours are expected to run between 8am and 4pm, but crews may occasionally need to start earlier or finish later depending on tide conditions.
The project is also being carefully managed because Jubilee Green falls within the Tamar Tavy Estuary Site of Special Scientific Interest, an area recognised for its important biological and geological features.
Cormac says environmental protection will remain a major priority throughout construction, with marine, heritage and archaeological considerations built into every stage of the project.
Officials say the new defence system has been designed to balance functionality with environmental sensitivity while fitting naturally within Saltash’s historic Waterside Character Area.
The use of rock armour is expected to create a durable, low-maintenance coastal defence capable of protecting the waterfront for decades while improving resilience against future climate-related challenges.
The scheme represents another major investment in Saltash’s waterfront and highlights the importance of climate adaptation projects across Cornwall, as councils and communities face pressure from rising sea levels, stronger storms and erosion risks along estuary shorelines.
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