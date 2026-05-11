AROUND 30 walkers took to the streets of Saltash as the town’s much-loved Harding’s Hike returned, continuing a tradition that has celebrated the borough’s history for more than 50 years.
Organised by the Saltash Old Cornwall Society alongside Sue Hooper MBE, Saltash mayor Cllr Rachel Bullock and society secretary Martin Lister, the annual walk honours the legacy of late Alderman Vic Harding, who first established the hike during the 1970s.
Mr Harding created the event to encourage residents to explore Saltash’s historic landmarks on foot while learning more about the town’s rich heritage and community identity. In recent years, the hike has been revived as a tribute to his lasting contribution to civic life in the town.
This year’s walk was led by the knowledgeable Mr Lister, who guided participants around the route while sharing historical insights and stories about key locations along the way.
The hike began at Longstone Park before travelling through Fore Street, regarded as the historic heart of Saltash, and continuing through Victoria Park. Walkers then made their way down to the Waterside, where they enjoyed views across the River Tamar towards Devon and the iconic Royal Albert Bridge, before returning up Fore Street to complete the circuit.
The strong turnout reflected growing interest in local heritage events and community activities celebrating Saltash’s history. Walkers of all ages joined the event, combining exercise with the chance to discover more about the town’s past through Mr Lister’s commentary.
Organisers described the day as a great success and said it was encouraging to see so many people supporting an event rooted in local tradition.
For the Saltash Old Cornwall Society, which works to preserve and promote Cornish heritage in the borough, Harding’s Hike remains one of the highlights of the community calendar.
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