POLICE closed part of the A38 near Saltash on Monday evening following reports of suspicious activity involving a lorry parked in a layby at Carkeel.
A spokesperson said: “Devon and Cornwall Police were called at around 7.30pm on May 11 after concerns were raised that people may have been concealed inside the vehicle.
“Officers attended the scene and temporarily shut the road while carrying out a thorough search of the lorry and speaking with the driver.
“Following enquiries, police confirmed no one was hidden inside the vehicle and that everything was found to be in order.
“The road reopened at around 8.25pm after the investigation was completed.”
Police said the original report was made in good faith and thanked the public for raising concerns.
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