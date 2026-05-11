A MAN has been banned by police in Cornwall from drinking alcohol in any public space after concerns around his anti-social behaviour.
Police said James Thornton, 42, admitted in court to being drunk in a highway, after he obstructed vehicles on Charlestown Road in St Austell.
Following sentencing, he has been made the subject of a two-year criminal behaviour order (CBO) which bans him from drinking alcohol in a public space and places other limits on him.
Police Sergeant Martin Easter, of St Austell Police, said: “Criminal behaviour orders are a powerful tool that will help our officers to keep communities safe.
“This order has been secured in response to concerns received from the local community around Thornton’s continued disruptive behaviour.”
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