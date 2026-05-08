EACH week, hundreds of planning applications come before Cornwall Council’s planning department, seeking to win approval for various plans right across the Duchy.
These plans can comprise of a number of different reasonings– ranging from permission to replace windows or listed building consent ranging up to large house building developments or changing of use of a building, for instance, from an office to a café, or flats.
Within this large and often complex system, there are a number of formats from which planning advice and approval can be sought.
These range from full applications where all the details which comprise a proposed development or work to a building are submitted, to outline applications, where further details are yet to be confirmed, for example, an outline application with reserved matters for appearance may not confirm the final proposed development but rather seek permission in principle.
An example of this is one for an outline permission for 20 dwellings on land with reserved matters for appearance and scale; the reserved matters would require further permission later for their inclusion.
Other types of applications include pre-application advice requests, where would-be developers submit often outline proposals to a local authority to ascertain whether it is likely to gain support or not prior to submitting a planning application.
The vast majority of applications are decided by planning officers employed by a local authority under ‘delegated powers’, meaning they do so on behalf of their employer, however, some applications are ‘called in’ by local councillors to be discussed at an area’s strategic planning committee meeting, meaning the final decision rests with a committee of councillors.
Proposals for eco lodges
A PROPOSAL for the siting of three eco-lodges in Calstock has been submitted to Cornwall Council.
The application concerns Land to the west of Harewood Vineyard, Eric Road, Calstock.
This outline planning application is for the development of three holiday lodges with individual parking and amenity spaces. The site previously housed commercial greenhouses. The site is located just outside of the settlement boundary of Calstock and a 5-minute walk from the village centre which provides shops and services.
“The proposed development site is located within the Cornwall National Landscape and is located on the northern side of the Tamar Valley. Towards the top of the hill, the site is enclosed by trees and mature landscaping.
“Due to the topography and existing local development, views of the site are limited to people on the river and riverside walk.
“The application site has excellent views of the river, foreshore and woodland. The site area is 0.22 hectares. To the north and east are the remains of a two commercial greenhouse approximately 60m x 8m. There is a large existing greenhouse to the south (front) of the site.
“There are also two large, corrugated water tanks. One has been removed, however the other is still on site but not looking too healthy. An additional large block building has been removed. Some remnants remain. To the north of the site is the Gunnislake Branch Railway Line. There are existing dwellings to the east, south and west of the site.
“The three lodges will provide an exceptional quality finish, each having wood fired hot tubs, ground and first floor balconies, large south facing windows and a cosy wood burner.
“The external finishes will be Permachar treated charred larch. The roof will have a layer of sedum growing naturally. Windows and doors will be slim line triple glazed aluminium.
“The vehicular access and parking for the lodges will be formed using modular grasscrete which allows the grass to grow through the honeycomb type construction.
“The provision of additional high-quality tourist accommodation will be an economical benefit to the village of Calstock and surrounding areas.”
The full proposals can be viewed on the Cornwall Council planning portal using reference PA26/02829.
Homeless pods approved
PROPOSALS for the siting of two temporary self sufficient accommodation pods for rough sleepers has been approved for a location in Liskeard.
The two pods will occupy one existing car parking space at the Lighthouse Community Centre located at Bell House, 7 to 9 Church Street, Liskeard.
The applicants told Cornwall Council: “For the provision of two temporary accommodation pods to allow rough sleepers to have emergency shelter especially during the winter to preserve life.
“The location for the pods will be at the Lighthouse Community Centre Car Park, Bell House, 7-9 Church Street, Liskeard, Cornwall. PL14 3AG. Please note we have taken advice from Barnstaple Council who manage 8 Pods and they have confirmed that there has been no adverse feedback from the community or support services and the project has been very successful.
“Lighthouse Community Centre already provides support services for homeless people working with various relevant organisations alongside its many other activities and services that promote wellbeing, reduces loneliness, tackles deprivation and creates opportunities for people in Liskeard and the surrounding areas.
“The aim of this provision is to provide a safe shelter to prevent death through hypothermia by giving clients the option to sleep in a safe environment indoors whilst other suitable provision is sought.
“The provision also aims to prevent already vulnerable homeless clients from further risk to their general health and well-being, especially during the most severe months of the year, in our community. This provision will delivery very basic sleeping accommodation Pods for two individuals who would otherwise sleep outside and be vulnerable to the weather elements. There will be two part time Support Staff engaging with clients at minimum once a day and ad hoc evening visits.
“We are keen to respect local residents and therefore the Pods will be positioned to be seen slightly from the road but facing away from neighbouring properties. The car park already has additional lighting and CCTV in operation. The safe delivery of the Pod project will be supported throughout by our partners including NHS, Police, Probation, Cornwall Housing, We are With You etc.”
There was one comment of support from members of the public, with Mrs Catherine Lake stating: “As part of Liskeard and Looe Foodbank we would like to register our support for this project.
“We at the Foodbank are very aware of the need for this type of accommodation as we have many people using our service for emergency food who are either sleeping rough, in temporary accommodation or sofa surfing in the Liskeard area.
“As the pods will be placed in a residential area the need for robust CCTV for the safety of users and residents would be essential.
“This would help alleviate any public concerns.”
Liskeard Town Council resolved to support the proposals.
The plans were approved subject to two conditions, namely: “Prior to the first occupation of the accommodation pods hereby approved, a detailed Operational Management Strategy shall be submitted to and approved in writing by the Local Planning Authority. The development shall thereafter operate in full accordance with the approved strategy for the duration of the permission.
“The units hereby approved shall only be occupied by qualifying persons in accordance with the criteria as listed within the Management Strategy required by condition three which shall have first been submitted to and approved in writing by the local planning authority.”
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