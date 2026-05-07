A PARISH clerk has retired following 21 years of service to the community of Pelynt.
Jan Cook has seen many parish councillors come and go in that time, and worked with many Cornwall County and Caradon District Councillors until 2009, when Cornwall became a Unitary Council.
In her role, she has had to adapt from a system which was largely based on communication by post, and by ringing council officers to report a problem, to the present system where matters are sorted over email, or by reporting on databases.
At her last meeting, Jan was presented with an engraved glass bowl to mark her service, a large bouquet of flowers, and a rose to plant called “Jan’s Delight,” as she is hoping to spend more time in her garden. She also received a mug with German Shepherds on it.
Jan still plans to be very active in the village, supporting her husband Paul with their work for the Royal British Legion, and she remains a clerk to the village hall.
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