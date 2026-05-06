CALLINGTON Town Council is seeking a new councillor and is encouraging residents from across the town to apply for the vacancy.
The role offers local people the chance to represent their community, help shape future decisions and contribute to projects affecting the town.
No political party membership is needed, with the council welcoming applicants of all ages, backgrounds and skillsets. Officials say enthusiasm, commitment and time are the key requirements.
Councillors meet three times a month on the first, third and fourth Tuesdays, covering finance and general purposes, planning, outside services and the town hall, alongside a full council meeting.
For more information or an application form, contact 01569 384039 or email [email protected]. Application packs are available from the Town Hall (9am to 2pm).
Applications close on Thursday, May 29.
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