The volunteer-led club sits at the heart of local rugby life in the town, running senior, youth and mini teams that bring together players of all ages and abilities. But behind the matchday energy and team spirit, officials say there is now a clear need to invest in the ground itself to keep pace with growing demand.
This week the club has announced Phase Two of its pitch improvement project, with a £12,000 fundraising drive aimed at upgrading facilities at Moorlands Lane. The focus is on improving pitch infrastructure and enhancing lighting across the site, changes that would transform how the club is used throughout the year.
The club is also pursuing additional funding from the Rugby Football Union to install full floodlighting. If successful, the improvements would mark a significant leap forward. If not, the money raised will still be used to upgrade existing training lights, ensuring tangible benefits for players and supporters.
Importantly, the plans are not just about rugby. Improved facilities would open the door for wider community use, from youth sport development to local events and activities, strengthening the club’s role as a year-round hub for the town.
“We are committed to investing in our future by improving our facilities, developing our players, and creating an environment the whole community can be proud of,” said a club spokesperson. “Your support helps us continue to grow, both on and off the pitch.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.