PLANS for a major expansion at a waste management facility near Saltash have divided decision-makers, with concerns raised over visual impact but recognition of environmental and economic benefits.
The application, submitted by Brian Venables of Brunel Recycling Limited, relates to the Roodscroft Waste Management Facility at Hatt.
The proposal includes a range of developments including a wash plant, raising the height of the existing waste materials building, an extension to the workshop and a sustainable drainage scheme.
At the latest planning meeting of Saltash Town Council, chairman Cllr Brenda Samuels noted a high number of consultee comments had been received, though this was expected given the scale and nature of the proposal.
Members acknowledged potential benefits including improved recycling capacity and creation of additional local employment opportunities, but raised concerns about recent tree removal on site increasing visibility in a sensitive landscape close to a designated natural environment.
Cllr Samuels read comments from Tamar Valley National Landscape, confirming the site is not within the designated landscape but lies within its immediate setting, and noted applicant plans include substantial tree planting around site perimeter.
Despite this, members questioned whether landscaping measures were sufficient, stating screening shown at pre-application stage did not appear evident on site, and expressed concern that increased building height and loss of trees made the structure more visually prominent than anticipated.
A motion to refuse the application was proposed by Cllr Steve Miller and seconded by Cllr Gordon McCaw on grounds of insufficient landscaping detail, overdevelopment of site and increased visual impact, but following a vote of four in favour and six against, the motion was not carried.
A subsequent motion proposing approval, subject to clarification of a more substantial landscaping plan, was carried seven to three, and the committee resolved to recommend approval pending further detail on screening and planting measures.
Planning reference PA26/01946 remains subject to final conditions and agreement by council officers.
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