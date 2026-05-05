A CORNISH gin brand is doubling down on its roots after taking centre stage at one of the South West’s biggest hospitality events.
Saltash-based Trevethan Gin was a key sponsor of the Trencherman’s Guide Awards, using the platform to signal a renewed focus on local partnerships and regional growth.
For the distillery, the relationship with the Guide goes beyond branding. It is about backing the people, venues and networks that define the South West’s food and drink scene, something the company says is central to its long-term vision.
Carly Fordy, brand manager at Trevethan, said: “Supporting the Guide is so important to us as we want to show our commitment to supporting premium hospitality, independent venues and the thriving drinks industry across the South West. It’s not just about visibility, it’s about genuinely supporting the community, building lasting relationships, and being part of a network that brings people closer together.”
The awards also marked a turning point for the business, which is now looking to strengthen ties closer to home after several years of national expansion through major retailers.
“We’re coming home,” said Carly. “We’ve spent the last few years building up our relationships with retailers such as Sainsbury’s and Waitrose which has been incredible, and now there is a job to do in going back to our roots and working with local businesses, creating cocktail menus and food pairing menus that shine and that celebrate how incredible the food and drink scene is here in the South West.”
Despite wider pressures across the hospitality sector, including rising costs and changing consumer habits, Trevethan says it continues to see strong momentum – particularly in the on-trade, where there is growing demand for premium, locally made spirits with a clear sense of identity.
Its gin now features in cocktails at leading destinations including No.6 by Paul Ainsworth, Lympstone Manor and Ugly Butterfly—a sign of its rising profile among top chefs and hospitality operators across the region.
The South West itself has become synonymous with craftsmanship, authenticity and quality – qualities that continue to resonate strongly with consumers. Producers in the region benefit from a powerful sense of provenance and a deep connection to local heritage, factors that are increasingly influencing buying decisions.
Trevethan also sponsored the event’s Special Contribution Award, presented this year to restaurateur Jill Stein, recognising individuals who have made a lasting impact on the hospitality and drinks industry.
“It was wonderful to connect with Jill and all of the other inspirational food and drink producers at our table,” added Carly. “Her achievements and championing of this region over the years has had such an incredible impact on businesses and livelihoods, and we are proud to be associated with such an amazing recognition.”
Founded in Cornwall and inspired by a 1929 family recipe, Trevethan Gin blends heritage, science and craftsmanship to create a modern, award-winning London Dry spirit. Rediscovered and refined by master distiller John Hall, the brand has spent more than a decade perfecting its process to achieve balance, clarity and character.
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