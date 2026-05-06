A ONCE-charred landmark at the centre of Cawsand is finding new life – and fast becoming a symbol of what a determined community can achieve together.
The Old Ship Inn, long a familiar fixture in the village, is being transformed from a burnt-out shell into a thriving social hub and future housing project, driven by the grassroots efforts of The Peninsula Trust and hundreds of local residents.
Since taking the building into community ownership in 2018, the Trust has worked with a clear mission to create affordable homes for local people, while restoring the ground floor as a welcoming, flexible space for everyone. Now, with the first phase complete, that vision is already taking shape – and locals are making it their own.
Step inside and you’ll find a place buzzing with activity. What was once derelict now hosts regular community cafés twice a week, where volunteers serve hot drinks, homemade cakes and conversation in equal measure.
Beyond the café, The Old Ship has quickly re-established itself as the village’s social anchor. From winter games nights and after-school clubs to live music, banquets and seasonal celebrations, the building is once again full of life. Its commercial kitchen and event space are also supporting local enterprise, with pop-ups, private functions and meetings adding to a growing sense of momentum.
The scale of that impact is striking. Over the past year alone, volunteers have contributed more than 5,100 hours, helping deliver activities that have benefited the community over 8,500 times.
But behind the success story lies a growing urgency.
Despite the progress, the building itself remains fragile. A deteriorating temporary roof is now leaking in multiple places, while poor insulation, outdated electrics and cold indoor temperatures threaten to undo much of the hard work already achieved.
Without immediate repairs, organisers warn, the doors may not stay open.
A trust representative said: “We want to carry on delivering these projects for our amazing community and expand what we can offer, such as increasing the cafe opening hours, developing heritage installations and information, running workshops and events based on increased community consultation and need.
“However, this is under threat, as the temporary roof on the current structure has badly deteriorated over the years and we have a very leaky roof that is letting water in numerous places that desperately needs to be replaced.
“The Ship is also very cold, and the electrics are in desperate need of an upgrade. If the roof fails, everything we’ve built here – the events, the support network, the sense of community – is at risk.”
To prevent that, the trust has launched a £20,000 crowdfunding campaign to fund essential upgrades, including a full roof replacement, insulation, heating, improved lighting and ventilation, plus electrical improvements.
Run as a community benefit society, The Peninsula Trust is owned and operated by local people, with more than 900 members and a volunteer-led structure. Its wider work across the Rame Peninsula includes community hubs, business spaces and affordable housing initiatives, all aimed at strengthening local resilience and connection.
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