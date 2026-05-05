A MAN has reportedly died after falling from a building at Cornwall College St Austell earlier this morning (Tuesday, May 5).
Police were called to the campus on Tregonissey Road at around 9.20am after receiving reports that a man had fallen from a building.
The man, who was a staff member at the St Austell college, was pronounced deceased at the scene, shortly after the emergency services arrived.
A cordon was put in place but has since been removed.
A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said: “We were called at around 9.20am this morning (Tuesday May 5), following reports that a man had fallen from a building on Tregonissey Road in St Austell.
“Emergency services attended and the man was pronounced deceased at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.
“A cordon was put in place which has since been removed. The incident is not believed to be suspicious, and enquiries are being carried out on behalf of the coroner.”
A spokesperson for Cornwall College said: “We are deeply saddened to confirm that a member of non-teaching staff at Cornwall College St Austell passed away earlier today.
“Our thoughts are with the individual’s family, friends and colleagues at this incredibly difficult time.
“The isolated incident is currently being managed with the relevant authorities, and we are supporting our staff and students.
“The wellbeing of our college community is our priority, and support is being made available to those affected.
“The college is safe and remains open, and we would ask that the privacy of the individual and their family is respected.”
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