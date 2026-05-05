RESCUE crews from Fowey RNLI and St Austell Coastguard were called out to assist an unwell person onboard a visiting yacht in Fowey Harbour.
After being tasked by Falmouth Coastguard just after midnight at 12.32am on Monday, May 4, Fowey’s volunteer crew launched their D class lifeboat and arrived on scene three minutes later.
The crew made an initial assessment and determined that onward medical care was required.
The casualty was transferred to the lifeboat pontoon on a Harbour Master vessel and passed to the care of the St Austell Coastguard Rescue Team.
After further assessment, the casualty was moved up to the lifeboat station to await the ambulance, which arrived a short while later. The casualty was transferred to hospital for onward care.
A spokesperson from St Austell Coastguard said: “We were tasked early Monday morning to assist with an unwell person on a yacht, on the Fowey river.
“Once the person was safely ashore with the team, we gave casualty care until the arrival of the ambulance service.
“A great team effort for the benefit of the casualty, who we wish a speedy recovery. They made the right call to the right emergency service.
“Always call 999 for the Coastguard for any coastal emergency.”
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