A MAN and a dog have been found deceased inside a van parked in a St Austell layby.
Police were called to a lay-by on the B3273 Pentewan Road, just before London Apprentice, after concerns for a man inside the van were raised on Friday, May 1.
The fire service attended the scene to gain entry into the Ford Transit where the remains of a man and his dog were discovered in the vehicle.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “We were called to a layby on the B3273, St Austell, at 3pm on Friday 1 May, to reports of concerns for a man in a vehicle.
“A man and a dog were located deceased within the vehicle. Next of kin have been informed.
“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances around this incident, but it is not being treated as suspicious.
“A file will be prepared for the coroner.”
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