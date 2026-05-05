A MAN and a dog have been found deceased inside a van parked in a St Austell layby.

Police were called to a lay-by on the B3273 Pentewan Road, just before London Apprentice, after concerns for a man inside the van were raised on Friday, May 1.

The fire service attended the scene to gain entry into the Ford Transit where the remains of a man and his dog were discovered in the vehicle.

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The fire service gained entry through the rear doors (Picture: Paul Williams)

A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “We were called to a layby on the B3273, St Austell, at 3pm on Friday 1 May, to reports of concerns for a man in a vehicle.

“A man and a dog were located deceased within the vehicle. Next of kin have been informed.

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A bouquet has been left on the windscreen of the van (Picture: Paul Williams)

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances around this incident, but it is not being treated as suspicious.

“A file will be prepared for the coroner.”