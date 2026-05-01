Officers were called at around 5.20pm on Wednesday, April 29, following reports of a broken-down vehicle blocking lane three on the eastbound carriageway from Marsh Mills towards Exeter.
But what initially appeared to be a routine breakdown quickly took a more alarming turn.
Police say two individuals, believed to be young adult men, suddenly exited the vehicle dressed in dark clothing, including black and grey hoodies and balaclavas.
In a dangerous move, the pair ran across live traffic, weaving between vehicles as they attempted to conceal their identities.
Drivers were forced to slow abruptly as the suspects crossed the busy dual carriageway before fleeing up the Embankment and disappearing from the scene.
Anybody with any relevant information – particularly dash-cam footage – is asked to call 101 or visit the Force’s website quoting 50260106913.
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