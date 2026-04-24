DAME Darcey Bussell is stepping into a new role as Patron of Theatre Royal Plymouth after completing her three-year term as Chair of the Board of Trustees.
The celebrated former ballerina and arts advocate will continue to play a major part in the future of the theatre, supporting its mission and championing its work locally and nationally.
The move comes as Theatre Royal Plymouth announces a series of significant changes to its board.
During her time as Chair, Dame Darcey helped guide the organisation through an important period, bringing extensive experience in the arts and a strong commitment to widening cultural engagement.
The theatre said it was delighted she would remain closely involved as Patron.
Another major change sees Bronwen Lacey retire as Vice Chair after nearly 14 years of service.
The theatre praised her invaluable contribution, leadership and dedication during a lengthy spell on the board.
Taking over as interim Chair is Devon-born James Pidgeon, Executive Director of Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre. Mr Pidgeon, who has served as a trustee since 2017, will lead the board while a search takes place for a permanent Chair.
Hannah Sloggett has also been appointed Vice Chair. She joined the board in 2022 and brings experience as Co-Director of Plymouth-based Nudge Community Builders.
The theatre has also welcomed three new trustees, adding expertise across education, the arts and finance.
Rachel Hutchinson joins with a strong background in education. As Principal of Ivybridge Community College and a senior leader within Westcountry Schools Trust, she has championed cultural opportunities for young people.
Dr James Woodhams brings experience from both theatre and higher education. He is Head of Training at Kindling Ventures and holds a PhD in Theatre for Young Audiences.
Jon Sparkes joins with extensive financial and governance experience. A Chartered Accountant and Chartered Tax Adviser, he is a Tax Director at Westcotts Chartered Accountants and has advised charities, including theatres.
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