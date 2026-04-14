Emma Jefferson was recently crowned the first female MMA (mixed martial arts) flyweight champion in a competition for a major UK streaming platform, with the achievement hailed as one that ‘puts Bodmin on the map’.
She trains at Asgard Cornwall, an organisation which is a recipient of the town council’s funding grant scheme, which provides financial contributions to groups in the town.
Miss Jefferson was joined by Owen Gower, the head coach of Asgard at the audience with Cllr Liz Ahearn, the mayor.
A spokesperson for Bodmin Town Council said: “The mayor of Bodmin, Cllr Liz Ahearn, was delighted to welcome Emma Jefferson and head coach Owen Gower of Asgard Cornwall to the Mayor’s Lounge at Shire House.
“Emma was recently crowned the first female MMA flyweight champion for a major UK streaming platform, an incredible achievement that puts Bodmin firmly on the map. The mayor congratulated Emma on her success and highlighted how achievements like this bring pride to the town and inspire the next generation across our community.
“Through hard work and dedication, Emma is setting a powerful example for young people in Bodmin, showing what can be achieved and encouraging others to pursue their ambitions.
“Bodmin Town Council is proud that, through our Community Grant Funding Programme, we are able to support organisations like Asgard Cornwall, helping to create opportunities locally and contribute to the town’s continued success.
“We wish Emma all the very best for the future and look forward to celebrating many more achievements that continue to shine a positive light on Bodmin.”
Afterwards, Cllr Ahearn said: “Emma is an inspiration to women in the town and beyond. Owen’s support is greatly appreciated. Thank you both for all you all do for Bodmin.”
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